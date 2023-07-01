Blue Bloods' Saddest Moments Ranked

The cops of "Blue Bloods" investigate all kinds of cases each week, and they treat them all with the same dedication they would if the victims were their own flesh and blood. But in the Season 4 episode "Unfinished Business," Danny Reagan investigates an assault whose circumstances hit a little too close to home. On top of helping the victims and stopping the perpetrator, Danny finds himself wanting to help the very man who's wanted for beating his wife and abducting his own son.

Alongside his partner Maria Baez, Danny discovers that the man wanted in connection with the assault and kidnapping is John Russell, a military veteran like himself, and one who may be suffering from severe PTSD. Having gone through a similar situation during his time in the armed forces and come out the other side with scars of his own, Danny is determined to get the child returned home safely, while also helping the veteran. It all culminates in a shocking climax and one of the series' saddest moments, with the ex-soldier standing on a ledge, unable to cope with his seemingly endless suffering. Danny gets Russell's son out safely, but despite his best efforts, the man throws himself over the edge, taking his own life as Danny is forced to watch in horror.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.