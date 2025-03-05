White Tiger: 6 Things You Need To Know About The Daredevil: Born Again Character

Contains spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 1, Episodes 1 and 2

Marvel's new Disney+ series, "Daredevil: Born Again," reintroduces Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), aka Daredevil, to the MCU years after the Netflix show that spawned it went off the air. Keeping to the same themes of redemption and reinvention, Murdock steps in to save Hector Ayala (Kamar de los Reyes), a man accused of murdering a police officer, when in actuality he stops two crooked cops from killing a confidential informant.

Hector isn't merely a do-gooder in the wrong place at the wrong time — he's a superhero known as the White Tiger. The White Tiger is hinted at early in the series, and it's Matt's investigator, Cherry (Clark Johnson), who learns that Ayala is more than he appears when he discovers the White Tiger costume and amulets under Ayala's bed after he's arrested. Matt comes to his defense, seeing Ayala and White Tiger as a proxy for Daredevil.

Matt gets Hector off, but he's murdered soon after, setting the stage for Matt to reconsider his abandonment of his superhero alter ego. While "Daredevil: Born Again" marks the first time we've seen the White Tiger in live action, he's been around for a long time. The character was first introduced in 1975, so the White Tiger has more than 50 years of history in Marvel Comics. Here's everything you need to know about the character.