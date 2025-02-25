Daredevil: Born Again Reactions Have Everyone Saying The Same Thing

"Daredevil: Born Again" will have a staggered release rather than all the episodes dropping at once, as Netflix was prone to do back when it was producing the prior series. So, in an apparent effort to avoid spoilers getting out, reviewers with early access were only handed the first pair of episodes, which will be available to stream on the same day: March 4, 2025. While early reviews don't have much to say on the season as a whole, they do paint a pretty impressive picture of the debut two-parter, with reactions all pointing to an intense — and brutal — opener.

"It kicks ass, moves quick, and takes no prisoners," said Phase Hero podcast host Brandon Davis. If Davis is to be believed, Marvel has made the wise choice not to waste time with fluff, opting instead to dive right into the story that fans have been waiting for — and with plenty of action, too. In fact, The Mary Sue assistant editor Rachel Leishman made it clear that Disney hasn't toned down the violence from the show's previous Netflix run, writing, "The fight sequences are just as violent as the original show and play with Matt's morality in such a poignant and beautiful way."

If that doesn't convince you, other reactions have been equally effusive, with Adam Barnhardt of CBR calling the two-episode premiere "devastatingly dark." Eammon Jacobs of Business Insider agreed, describing the opener as "brutally gripping" and "a symphony of violence."