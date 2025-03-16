10 Best Reality Shows Like Pawn Stars

"Pawn Stars" is one of the most binge-worthy shows on TV, which is probably why it's been running for more than 15 years. By following all the excitement happening in Rick Harrison's pawn shop in Las Vegas, the show is able to appeal to a wide range of viewers. Do you love antiquing and learning about history? Do you like watching the "Pawn Stars" team getting ripped off while wheeling and dealing over the price of an item? Or are you more interested in seeing rare, old items spruced up and returned to their former glory?

Regardless of your interests, "Pawn Stars" probably has something that will keep you locked in for at least one half-hour episode. More than likely, you'll fall down the rabbit hole, binge the entire show, and end up with a much broader knowledge of trivia history and a serious craving for even more "Pawn Stars." Luckily, there's no shortage of other reality TV shows that tap into some of that magic.

There are plenty of shows that go back to basics by focusing on smaller businesses trying to make a buck, so if you love the thrill of finding a new item or you just want to see some neat collectibles, you have a lot of options at your fingertips. Whether you like the deal making aspect, the antique restorations, or the pure variety of "Pawn Stars" the most, we've got a list of similar shows that will help set you up for your next reality TV binge watch.