American Pickers Star Frank Fritz Dead At 60

Frank Fritz's best moments from "American Pickers" made him a fan-favorite during his time on the show. From the History reality TV series' beginnings in 2010 to his abrupt departure partway into Season 20 in 2021, he and Mike Wolfe traveled all around to assess and potentially purchase valuable antiques.

The popular host's departure from "American Pickers" was part of a well-publicized feud between Fritz and Wolfe, as well as health issues that had contributed to the former's exit from the show. However, the "American Pickers" duo's reunion was tearful and happy when the pair met again in 2023. This, along with the fact that Wolfe was the one to break the news of Fritz's passing, seems to indicate that the pair were on significantly better terms than the public assumed.

"American Pickers" fans will remember him as a crucial part of what made the show so great. A large part of this was his honest and genuine screen presence. "The same off camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself," Wolfe wrote on his Instagram post.