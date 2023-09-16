Storage Wars: The Top 5 Seasons According To IMDb

Prior to "Storage Wars" debuting on A&E in 2010, most people probably only thought about storage units if they rented one to keep all the junk they couldn't fit into their house. But unbeknownst to much of the general public, there were people around who knew there were treasures to be found. Many of them have since received the spotlight in the reality series where they bid big bucks to try to turn a profit. And it's resulted in one of the biggest hits A&E has.

Numerous buyers have come and gone over the years, but the central mission statement has remained the same. People gather during a storage unit auction to see if they can find valuables to sell and make money off of. A big part of the appeal of "Storage Wars" is seeing what the buyers end up getting since they can't scrounge through the unit before the auction begins. It's a bit of a gamble, but that's part of the thrill.

As is the case with any series, there have been ups and downs over the years. Some episodes are intrinsically more interesting than others, usually because something incredible gets unearthed. But if you don't have time to go through every single episode, you may wonder which seasons are worth your time. Well, we crunched the numbers, adding up the IMDb scores of each season's episodes and coming up with an average. The seasons with the highest averages are presented below. It's been a consistently strong show throughout its run, which explains its longevity, but these seasons definitely have the most gems.