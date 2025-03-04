'90s TV Shows That Deserve A Reboot

Given the recent death of perennial dreamer David Lynch or the fact that the director gave his genre-defying surrealist crime series "Twin Peaks" a long-overdue third season back in 2017, it might seem like an odd candidate for a reboot. And yet, there are many reasons to imagine the series getting one more chance on this side of the Black Lodge — not the least of which is the fact that the story was never really finished.

A mere synopsis can't really do "Twin Peaks" justice. On the surface, it's a tale about a small and uncannily quirky Pacific Northwestern community grieving after the murder of their picture-perfect homecoming queen, Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee), and the investigation that follows, helmed by gentle-spirited oddball FBI agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan). But scratch the surface, and you find a dark supernatural horror that explores themes of identity, duality, familial dysfunction, and secrecy, themes further explored in the much darker prequel film, "Fire Walk With Me."

Filmed and set decades after the show's original run, the Showtime-produced third season, "Twin Peaks: The Return," cranks up the dial on the strange, supernatural, dark, artful, and surreal elements of the story thus far. While Lynch originally intended for fans to interpret many of the show's central questions on their own, he was not entirely opposed to adding yet another chapter to the story. Although no one could replace David Lynch, one could imagine a director like Jonathan Nolan giving the "Twin Peaks" story closure in a reboot.