What Is Analog Horror?

While the movie theatrical business continues to bleed from multiple stab wounds like inflation, post-pandemic skittishness, and audience's changing viewing habits, there has been one mainstay at the multiplex: horror movies. In fact, more than 50 horror films were released in 2024, resulting in total box office receipts of $869 million. Since the total domestic box office gross was $8.7 billion, that means horror movies accounted for nearly 10% of all North American box office receipts.

Given the immense popularity of horror, it's no surprise that there are multiple subgenres within it. There's sci-fi/horror like "Alien," demonic entities in movies like "The Exorcist" to "Smile," slasher pics like "Halloween" and "Longlegs," and even a mix of all of the above, like "Terrifier." There are even subgenres of subgenres, which is how we get to analog horror. In a filmmaking culture often rife with ripoffs and repeats, sequels and spin-offs, online filmmaking is one of the last bastions of true creativity.

Analog horror is one of the heaviest hitters in the new digital filmmaking frontier, as it brings its screams right to your computer screen. Yet even die-hard horror aficionados who have seen every one of the best horror movies of all time may not know much about it. Curious to know more about analog horror, and its must-watch shorts? Keep reading, if you dare.