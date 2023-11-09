Saved By The Bell Vs. Dinosaurs: Who Had The Weirder Anti-Drugs Episode?

Any '80s or '90s sitcom worth its salt indulged in the soapy pleasures of a very special episode. The episodes were essentially blunt PSAs cloaked in the Trojan horse of zany sitcom fun; typically silly protagonists like Will Smith or Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) would dourly inform young viewers about teen pregnancy or abuse or any number of real-world issues. Other times, a guest star would do the heavy lifting, like Matthew Perry's "Growing Pains" appearance that centered on the horrors of drunk driving.

Very special episodes were often ham-fisted in execution, jarringly pairing a lighthearted sitcom with serious moral lessons. As a result, some were downright strange. A particularly unusual example was the anti-drug episode of "Dinosaurs," which dared to imbue the very special episode format with anthropomorphic, animatronic reptiles.

Conceived by Jim Henson shortly before his death, "Dinosaurs" aired from 1991 to 1994 and followed a family of human-like dinosaurs living in the modern world — one that wasn't immune to the scourge of drugs. In the Season 3 episode "Steroids to Heaven," the teenage Robbie Sinclair (Jason Willinger) takes steroids — known as thornoids — in order to bulk up so he can impress his crush. The drugs make Robbie overly aggressive and he drops them for good, despite the gnarly thornoid withdrawal.

It's fairly rote stuff, save for the surreal inclusion of animatronics and dinosaurs. As a result, "Steroids to Heaven" never quite achieved the same pop culture glory as the famous "Saved by the Bell" anti-drug episode, "Jessie's Song."