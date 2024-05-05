Lucy Lawless Confirms Her Xena Reboot Status & You'll Hate It

You can't talk about fantasy shows from the '90s without mentioning the queen of them all — "Xena: Warrior Princess," which starred Lucy Lawless as the titular wandering warrior and Renee O'Connor as Gabrielle, her "traveling companion." (Nationally syndicated television really loved its subtext in the '90s.)

"Xena: Warrior Princess" propelled Lawless to stardom and over twenty years later, the actor is still answering an endless column of questions about her iconic run as everyone's favorite warrior princess. However, according to Lawless, longtime "Xena" fans shouldn't expect her to don the leather straps and thigh high boots again. When speaking with Matt Galloway on "The Current," the topic of reboots arose and, naturally, the idea of a "Xena" revival came up as well. While Lawless expressed confidence in such a reboot happening, she seemed adamant that she wouldn't play Xena again. "I won't be there ... I mean, how could I be? I'm not going to put on bloody leathers, that'd just be embarrassing. Nobody wants to see that," Lawless quipped. "Nobody wants to see a 56-year-old woman in thigh high boots ... they might but I ain't giving it to 'em."

While the "Parks and Rec" star — that's right, who else could've tamed Nick Offerman's Ron Swanson besides Xena? — may appear to be determined for a "Xena" reboot to pass her by, fans have other ideas.