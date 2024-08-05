Doctor Doom Vs Thanos: One Marvel Big Bad Is Stronger, Eviler & A Better Villain

In the past, the Marvel Cinematic Universe thought it had the ultimate problem on its hands with the mad Titan known as Thanos (Josh Brolin). Looking to the future though, and all we see is doom — Doctor Doom, to be exact.

Announced at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel has called Robert Downey Jr. back to don a different kind of armor as the leader of Latveria. It has been confirmed that the franchise's first-ever frontman will be arriving to torment Earth's Mightiest Heroes in "Avengers: Doomsday" on May 1, 2026. But while there's no doubt that Downey will deliver another sterling performance (albeit wearing a cloak and a shiny new suit), just how much of a villain is Victor in comparison to the violet-tinted, universe-slashing psychopath?

Over the years, both iconic Marvel Comics bad guys have committed some pretty nefarious deeds, forcing our heroes on their collective back foot and even going up against each other to ensure supervillain supremacy. There are some essential elements required to check the boxes of a grade-A baddie, though, and now that Doom's arrival has become inevitable, we're going to break down just what kind of threat we're looking at. Could he hold his own against Brolin's big-chinned alter ego, or is Doom set to fall just as hard as the universe-halving threat did at the hands of the new Captain America and company?