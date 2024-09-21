Every Time Tony Stark Appeared As Doctor Doom In The Comics

Reactions to Robert Downey Jr.'s casting as Victor Von Doom have been mixed, to say the least, with many fans upset at seeing a familiar face get the part over a new-to-the-MCU actor. After all, Downey Jr. is synonymous with playing Iron Man, and many folks wish that his portrayal of the billionaire Avenger was his only Marvel legacy. That said, the comics show that Iron Man and Doom have more or less been one and the same at several different times, so, in a way, Downey Jr. is the perfect choice to play the masked supervillain.

What's more, Doom and Stark have a lot of things in common. For starters, they're both passionate scientists who are extremely adept at building gadgets and machines. Both characters also have massive egos, but that's understandable considering that they're also both super-geniuses who know how to throw down when the need arises.

Moreover, Stark has become Doom on a few occasions, even if he hasn't always also taken on the name of Marvel's iconic villain. So, without further ado, let's take a trip down memory lane and remember the times these two geniuses were practically the same fella.