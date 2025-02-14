Marvel's Sentry: Every Superpower Explained

In 2025, Marvel fans will get their first glimpse of the Sentry on the big screen when the team-up film "Thunderbolts*" hits cineplexes. Introduced by writer Paul Jenkins and artist Jae Lee in the early 2000s, the Sentry was initially said to be a forgotten creation of Marvel guru Stan Lee, but that was all a marketing stunt to drum up interest. Jenkins and Lee came up with the idea of creating a character who had previously fought alongside the likes of the X-Men and the Fantastic Four, but was forced to erase every trace of his existence to save the world. The idea of pretending that the character had actually been dreamed up by Lee and somehow forgotten about came later, and it got Lee's blessing.

But who is the Sentry, exactly? His real name is Robert Reynolds, and he was once an ordinary man who struggled with drug addiction. After his transformation into the Sentry, he became a noble superhero ready to save the world, but he also developed a dark alter-ego known as the Void, an evil presence capable of terrible things. Between his two opposing sides, Reynolds is the wielder of more superpowers than you can shake a stick at. If you want to know exactly what the Sentry can do ahead of his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, then read on — this is a list of all his superpowers. Hopefully, these powers won't change too much for the screen when he battles the Thunderbolts in the MCU.