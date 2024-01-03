Matthew McConaughey's Yellowstone Spin-Off Series Explained By Taylor Sheridan

The "Yellowstone" universe looks set to expand again. In a June 2023 profile in The Hollywood Reporter, Taylor Sheridan spoke about an upcoming spin-off series he's developing that may star Matthew McConaughey. The idea is still in the early stages, but the prolific showrunner says that he and McConaughey have had several conversations about working together over the years, and the actor is a perfect fit for the project he has in mind. Furthermore, McConaughey is supposedly interested, as he's a fan of "Yellowstone."

Sheridan said of the upcoming potential collaboration with McConaughey, "He was like, 'I want to do that.' And by 'that' he meant diving into a raw world clashing up against the modern world. And then I said, 'Buddy, that we can do.'"

According to the report, the new show might have "Yellowstone" in the title, but Sheridan didn't confirm if that's the case. Earlier this year, other reports indicated that the McConaughey-led spin-off series was being developed under the working title "2024," suggesting that it will be a contemporary sequel to "Yellowstone."

Whether that's the plan remains to be seen, though, and Sheridan was ambiguous about the title and the storyline's timeline in his Hollywood Reporter interview. "My idea of a spinoff is the same as my idea of a prequel — read into that what you will," he teased. This may indicate that similar to the prequel series "1883" and "1923," the show will be set within the "Yellowstone" universe, but focus on a brand new cast of characters.