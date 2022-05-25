The Vicious Insult That Inspired Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan To Start Writing

According to Taylor Sheridan, it was a vicious insult from one of FX's business affairs attorneys that ultimately set him over the edge and fueled him to become a writer. The verbal jab came during contract negotiations over his "Sons of Anarchy" salary, which was at the guest star rate (per Deadline).

"When my attorney said, 'Look, there are kids on the Cartoon Network making more than you're offering this guy,' this jerk business affairs attorney goes, 'He probably deserves to make more, but we're not going to pay him more, because guess what? He's not worth more,'" Sheridan told Deadline. "'There are 50 of him. He is 11 on the call sheet. That's what that guy is and that's all he's ever going to be,'" the attorney allegedly added. "That's really when I quit [because] that's how the business saw me: 'Let's replace him with someone cheaper.' And I decided that I didn't want to be 11 on the call sheet for the rest of my life."

After spending some time trying to figure out what to be other than an actor, Sheridan eventually landed on screenwriting following a creative meeting with his acting buddy Hugh Dillon. "I knew what I'm supposed to do," Sheridan told AdWeek. According to him, he wound up writing the first episode of "Mayor of Kingstown" the very next day, with it being put on hold until 2021. "I said, 'Hugh, I'm sticking this in a drawer, and we're not pulling it out until I have enough power to make it the way we want to make it.' And it took 10 years," Sheridan recalled.