Squid Game Season 2 BTS Moments That Make Us Love Thanos Even More

"Squid Game" Season 2 ends without anyone winning the big prize of 45.6 billion won — but there's a clear winner when it comes to who won over viewers' hearts. Choi Su-bong, aka Thanos (Choi Seung-hyun, who went by T.O.P. in the boy band BigBang), may have been a jerk, but, more importantly, he was also very funny. With his distinct purple hair and multicolored nail polish, he lives up to his rap name, which harkens back to the big threat from the early era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He lives up to his villainous moniker by pushing people to their deaths during Red Light, Green Light, and threatening others to vote to stay in the game, putting more people in danger each round.

In "Squid Games," Thanos certainly has a dark side, and that goes for the actor who plays him, too, having been previously convicted for marijuana usage. However, that darkness quickly dissipates when you check out some of the behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the second season. Despite the terrifying nature of the series, it looks like everyone's having a blast while shooting it — especially Choi.

Sadly, Thanos is dead by the end of "Squid Game" Season 2, so unless there are flashbacks, we likely won't be seeing him again. That's all right though, as fans can see a little more of Choi's fun character in these various clips and photos.