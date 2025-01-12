The Dark Story Of Squid Game's Thanos (And The Actor Who Played Him)

Contains spoilers for "Squid Game" Season 2

As the hundreds of green tracksuit-clad players around him fear for their lives, one man (with the help of his drug-filled crucifix) is only concerned about flirting with the ladies, getting financial compensation from Player 333, Myung-gi (Yim Si-wan), and breaking out his best dance moves to the popular children's song "Round and Round."

Of course, we're talking about Player 230, aka rapper Thanos (Choi Seung-hyun), who, with his spikey purple hair and over-the-top demeanor, flooded social media in viral clips after the December 2024 premiere of Netflix's "Squid Game" Season 2. However, little did many "Squid Game" fans outside of South Korea realize, Choi's participation in the show — not to mention his portrayal of an individual with a troubled past — is a huge deal.

In 2017, the real-life rapper known as T.O.P was blacklisted from the South Korean entertainment industry for drug use, despite him being part of one of the biggest K-pop bands, BIGBANG, for more than a decade. "Squid Game" marked his first time back in the spotlight in seven years. Though his home country largely continues to shun him, T.O.P (and Thanos) has gained a strong Western fanbase, turning this artist and actor's troubled past into one of redemption.