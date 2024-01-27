Daisy Ridley's Rey Return Could Be Bigger Than Star Wars Fans Think

Back in 2015, director J.J. Abrams plucked Daisy Ridley from obscurity and handed her the lead role in the long-awaited "Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens," turning the British actor into a superstar overnight and affording her several cinematic opportunities, from "Murder on the Orient Express" to "Ophelia." In 2019, the sequel trilogy wrapped up with the critically maligned "Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker," seemingly closing Ridley's chapter with the franchise. But then, in 2023, Lucasfilm officially announced a "Star Wars" film focused on Rey's efforts to construct a new Jedi Order.

Details on this untitled Rey "Star Wars" flick are slim, though we do know that it takes place years after "The Rise of Skywalker" and that Pakistani director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has been tapped to direct. Additionally, veteran Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider has shared some information regarding Rey's return in his newsletter "The Insneider" suggesting that her appearance in the upcoming flick isn't a one-off and that she could also appear in Shawn Levy's upcoming "Star Wars" movie. Details on that pic are nonexistent, but it's interesting to see that Lucasfilm has a larger game plan for the Jedi leader.

Beyond that, Sneider says that Ridley is reportedly on track to earn $12.5 million from her upcoming solo flick — a number that's higher than her typical paycheck. Couple that with the suggestion that Ridley will pop up in Levy's picture, and it sounds like Lucasfilm wants to go all in on Rey as the future of the "Star Wars" franchise.