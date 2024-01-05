Star Wars: Visions Featured A Dishonorable Lightsaber Technique Long Before Ahsoka

Overall, Tràkata seems like an effective lightsaber technique. It throws the opponent off balance and can create a vital opening for one to strike and end the fight in the blink of an eye. Thus, one has to wonder why it's not used more often by Jedi and Sith. When it comes to Jedi, they tend to find the move underhanded and dishonorable, so it's discouraged in combat. Meanwhile, Sith also believe it's underhanded, though it's presented as a sign of weakness rather than disrespect.

Additionally, some issues with Tràkata can make it a potential liability to attempt in tense situations. For one, it requires the individual to have masterful timing. They need to know when to turn the lightsaber off, reposition themselves to strike, and reignite the blade — all without being struck themselves. Not to mention, they also have to account for the lightsaber's technical specifications. How long does it take for it to turn off and on? How long is the reach of the blade? These questions and others are of utmost importance.

All in all, Tràkata is a mixed bag, hence why it's rarely used. It might not win over many Jedi or Sith, and it requires loads of training and practice, but if used correctly, it can be a major difference-maker in the heat of battle.