Star Wars: Visions Featured A Dishonorable Lightsaber Technique Long Before Ahsoka
Jedi and Sith alike wield lightsabers, the legendary weapon that stands as one of the hallmarks of the Star Wars universe. These two factions teach multiple techniques to make their members skilled and dangerous duelists. One of the more underhanded maneuvers developed is Tràkata, entailing careful and strategic deactivation and reactivation of a lightsaber during combat. This move is seen on the Disney+ series "Ahsoka," where Marrok (Paul Darnell) utilizes it during his duel with Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson).
While this may seem like a fresh and crafty addition to the Star Wars canon, it's hardly new. Its origins date back to "Star Wars Roleplaying Game Saga Edition," and it makes its Star Wars Disney+ debut not on "Ahsoka" but on "Star Wars: Visions." In the Season 1 episode titled "The Elder," Jedi Master Tajin Crosser (David Harbour) seeks to avenge his fallen Padawan in a duel with the Elder (James Hong). Out of desperation, Crosser uses Tràkata against the dark side user, successfully ending the fight with it.
Despite its effectiveness, Tràkata is rarely seen during Star Wars duels, but why?
Why isn't Tràkata used more often?
Overall, Tràkata seems like an effective lightsaber technique. It throws the opponent off balance and can create a vital opening for one to strike and end the fight in the blink of an eye. Thus, one has to wonder why it's not used more often by Jedi and Sith. When it comes to Jedi, they tend to find the move underhanded and dishonorable, so it's discouraged in combat. Meanwhile, Sith also believe it's underhanded, though it's presented as a sign of weakness rather than disrespect.
Additionally, some issues with Tràkata can make it a potential liability to attempt in tense situations. For one, it requires the individual to have masterful timing. They need to know when to turn the lightsaber off, reposition themselves to strike, and reignite the blade — all without being struck themselves. Not to mention, they also have to account for the lightsaber's technical specifications. How long does it take for it to turn off and on? How long is the reach of the blade? These questions and others are of utmost importance.
All in all, Tràkata is a mixed bag, hence why it's rarely used. It might not win over many Jedi or Sith, and it requires loads of training and practice, but if used correctly, it can be a major difference-maker in the heat of battle.