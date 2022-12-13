Patty Jenkins Gives Her Account Of What Happened With Rogue Squadron And Wonder Woman 3

In 2017, Warner Bros. delivered "Wonder Woman" to moviegoers everywhere. The highly-anticipated follow-up to 2016's "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice" put Diana of Themyscira (Gal Gadot) center-stage for her own adventure, which detailed how she came to be a part of the human world during World War One. Suffice to say, the film was a resounding success, hence why it got a second, far less well-received sequel three years later, "Wonder Woman 1984." Both films came to fruition under the directorial guidance of Patty Jenkins, whose only previous feature credit was in the form of 2003's "Monster."

Given the success of "Wonder Woman," doors opened for Jenkins across Hollywood. Not only was she offered a film about Cleopatra, but she had the chance to helm both a third "Wonder Woman" movie as well as the X-Wing pilot-centric "Star Wars" adventure, "Rogue Squadron." Sadly, in the time since these projects were announced, they've both wound up in rough spots. Most recently, "Wonder Woman 3" has reportedly been shelved by the powers that be, and as for "Rogue Squadron," whether or not it will reach the silver screen is up for debate at this point in time.

As the internet has gone wild with speculation about "Wonder Woman 3" and "Rogue Squadron," Patty Jenkins has taken it upon herself to update the masses on both productions from her perspective.