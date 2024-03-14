The Mandalorian And Grogu Movie's Reported Working Title Is A Deep-Cut Star Wars Easter Egg

Life in the galaxy far, far away is about to get more exciting as the "Star Wars" franchise is giving Grogu and The Mandalorian a live-action movie. Details about the film are being kept close to the vest, but Jon Favreau will direct the feature for Lucasfilm and Disney, and Pedro Pascal will presumably reprise the role of Din Djarin. However, while the story plans are currently shrouded in secrecy, the project's reported working title may have given away some spoilers.

According to The Cosmic Circus, "Thunder Alley" is the working title of Mando and Grogu's big-screen adventure. This refers to a corner of the galaxy that borders the New Republic and is heavily patrolled by fleets. The region is mentioned in the "Star Wars Legends" novel "Before the Storm," the first book in the "Black Crisis Fleet" series. Favreau's project was previously known as "The Mandalorian and Grogu," but this development raises some new questions. Will the brave warriors visit here and encounter some trouble? Is another "Legends" story about to become canon? Only time will tell.

While the title suggests that the upcoming movie will explore the Thunder Alley region of the galaxy, its purpose might only be to give fans false ideas about what the film is about. After all, the flick will be more impactful if viewers are surprised when showtime arrives. With that in mind, let's examine what we know about the purported "Thunder Alley."