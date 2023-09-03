Game Of Thrones: How Many Episodes Are There In Total?

Winter is coming, but it's a journey that will take some time for those looking to start "Game of Thrones." The epic series based on George R.R. Martin's books covers the romances, battles, and vengeful plots that mainly happen within the houses of Stark, Baratheon, Targaryen, and Lannister. This is as some of the characters fight for control of the Iron Throne, which offers the occupant total power over the seven kingdoms of Westeros. The ensemble cast is huge, and the storylines are many. Each event is essentially a setup for an even bigger piece of the puzzle, meaning plenty of material can be stretched across several episodes.

For those looking for a long show to binge, "Game of Thrones" may just be the ticket, with the series coming in at 73 episodes over eight seasons. Seasons 1-6 are 10 episodes in length. However, the last two seasons do not follow the same formula. Season 7 contains only seven episodes, while Season 8 has just six. It is important to note that while the episode count may be shorter toward the series' end, the length of some of the episodes increases, with Season 8, Episode 6 — "The Iron Throne" lasting 1 hour, 20 minutes –a little longer than earlier episodes, which usually end around the one-hour mark.

While eight seasons is a good run for any show, Martin admitted that he had other plans in mind.