Severance Season 2 Review: The Best Mystery On TV Returns Strong

Two years and nine months is a long time to wait for anything — especially for the follow-up of one of the most anticipated and beloved sci-fi dramas on TV that ended its first season on a high with a blistering finale. I still feel my adrenaline spike whenever I recall that tight final episode of Apple TV+'s "Severance" Season 1. Rest assured, every minute of the wait was well worth it for the return of "Severance," which continues to be the boldest, smartest, and weirdest "what-the-hell-is-going-on" program on television since Damon Lindelof's "The Leftovers."

That said, the nearly three-year break has inevitably faded our recollection of some crucial plot points and minor details, so I can't emphasize enough to refresh the experience of the debut season before diving into these 10 brand-new episodes (of which 6 were provided for review). Season 2 picks up five months after where we left off, immediately bringing us down from that cliffhanger-high with some cold, matter-of-fact, yet nevertheless intriguing answers. As Mark (Adam Scott, remaining fantastic) returns to Lumon in a fast-paced and ingeniously directed opening sequence — courtesy of director Ben Stiller indulging every creative atom in his body — he finds a different dynamic alongside a few unknown faces down at the basement in his department.

His team is gone, along with his previous boss Ms. Cobel (Patricia Arquette), and the answers he demands are now coming from his new yet familiar superior, Mr. Milchick (Tramell Tillman). From his explanation, we learn that he runs the severed floor now — as the replacement of Cobel, who was fired because she developed an "erotic fixation" on both Mark's innie and outie — and that the rest of the Macro Data Refinement (MDR) group allegedly refused to return after the mutiny fiasco. Unsurprisingly, Mark wants more than these empty corporate statements and concocts a plan to force Lumon to bring back his friends and colleagues Helly (Britt Lower), Dylan (Zach Cherry), and Irving (Mark Turturro), sooner rather than later. Before long, they all descend in that eerie elevator to discuss what they'd found in the real world above.