Why Was CBS' So Help Me Todd Canceled?

Fans immediately mobilized to try to save "So Help Me Todd" when news of its cancelation broke, with tens of thousands of people petitioning CBS via Change.org. Dejected viewers also flooded Reddit to express their disappointment. "I'm still in shock and denial over So Help Me Todd. I don't see how they could decide to cancel when only 5 episodes have aired this season, and almost none of them back to back," remarked u/galactic_owl27 on the Paramount+ subreddit, while u/AfraidAd7098 wrote, "So Help Me Todd is the first show in years that I watch right when it comes out. I'm baffled at it being canceled."

Fans also congregated to show their anger on X. "This hurts my soul," said @ReallyMighty. "So Help Me Todd felt like those classic USA Network shows that I loved. Heavy on the Psych vibes and I needed that to look forward to every week. Going to miss this gem." Another user named @JLNow2 was far more blunt, writing: "Are you f***ing kidding me???? SO HELP ME TODD is a fantastic show. CBS you suck. I'm so over networks & streaming services giving up on shows that have a fanbase & that have so much potential."

The general consensus among fans on social media was one of disbelief and anger, but the outpouring of grief and desperate pleas for CBS to rethink its decision didn't save the show.