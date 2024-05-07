Why NCIS: Hawaii Was Canceled

"NCIS" fans were highly disappointed to hear that the franchise's second-youngest spin-off, "NCIS: Hawai'i," had been canceled. Why did it meet with the axe? Apparently, the freshness of the schedule was a major factor, as was the drama's performance in the ratings and its per-episode cost. That's also the reason cited by CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach for the cancellation of long-term hits like "Blue Bloods" and fresher shows like "So Help Me Todd."

"It is incumbent on us to always keep the schedule fresh [and] keep momentum going. We had to make some really tough choices this year, everything came back really strong," Reisenbach revealed to reporters, per TheWrap.

On top of that, timeslots were thin on the ground. The SAG-AFTRA strikes required CBS to push its fall 2023-2024 slate back, which meant fewer shows were greenlit for the 2024-2025 season. And then there's the matter of Paramount +, which has its own budget constraints. "Budgets are challenged, so we don't have an unlimited amount of slots on Paramount+," said network president and CEO George Cheeks. Therefore, greenlighting shows like the helicopter-heavy "NCIS: Hawai'i" on a streamer's budget didn't work.

Despite the network's reasoning, the stars of "NCIS: Hawaii" have expressed their confusion and dismay over the cancellation.