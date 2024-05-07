Why NCIS: Hawaii Was Canceled
"NCIS" fans were highly disappointed to hear that the franchise's second-youngest spin-off, "NCIS: Hawai'i," had been canceled. Why did it meet with the axe? Apparently, the freshness of the schedule was a major factor, as was the drama's performance in the ratings and its per-episode cost. That's also the reason cited by CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach for the cancellation of long-term hits like "Blue Bloods" and fresher shows like "So Help Me Todd."
"It is incumbent on us to always keep the schedule fresh [and] keep momentum going. We had to make some really tough choices this year, everything came back really strong," Reisenbach revealed to reporters, per TheWrap.
On top of that, timeslots were thin on the ground. The SAG-AFTRA strikes required CBS to push its fall 2023-2024 slate back, which meant fewer shows were greenlit for the 2024-2025 season. And then there's the matter of Paramount +, which has its own budget constraints. "Budgets are challenged, so we don't have an unlimited amount of slots on Paramount+," said network president and CEO George Cheeks. Therefore, greenlighting shows like the helicopter-heavy "NCIS: Hawai'i" on a streamer's budget didn't work.
Despite the network's reasoning, the stars of "NCIS: Hawaii" have expressed their confusion and dismay over the cancellation.
Vanessa Lachey expressed her dismay and confusion over the loss of NCIS: Hawai'i
"NCIS: Hawai'i" lead Vanessa Lachey has expressed her grief over the show's cancellation through multiple Instagram posts. The actress stated in her latest post on the topic, "I wish we had more time, I'm sorry we don't. I wish we had a proper good-bye, I'm sorry we didn't. I know we ALL are connected deeper than any TV show. I will go to the ends of the earth for my cast & crew! If you come across ANY of them... hire them! You won't be disappointed. Salt of the earth people!" She described herself as "Gutted, confused, blindsided" in a previous post.
Tori Anderson lamented the show's loss on X, formerly known as Twitter, noting that it's a big blow against representation. The character she played, Kate Whistler, is a lesbian in a committed relationship, and "NCIS: Hawai'i" is the first show in the "NCIS" universe to be headed up by a female actress.
If there's any comfort to be had in the wake of such a loss, Amy Reisenbach told The Wrap that it is fully committed to the "NCIS" franchise, to the point of saying she thinks the original series will run for "1,000 more episodes." Audiences will have to wait and watch to find out if that prediction comes true.