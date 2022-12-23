So Help Me Todd's Skylar Astin Wants A Ghosts Crossover With Pitch Perfect Co-Star Utkarsh Ambudkar

Skylar Astin and Utkarsh Ambudkar can easily be recognized for their roles in the 2012 musical comedy, "Pitch Perfect," which is celebrating its ten-year anniversary. In 2022, both actors star in CBS shows that air on Thursday nights — Astin portrays Todd in "So Help Me Todd" and Ambudkar plays Jay in "Ghosts."

In an interview with The Wrap in April 2022, Ambudkar spoke about his sitcom, which he said is good for the whole family to enjoy: "We're here to just give you a little boost to joy and get you through, there's no 'Squid Games' here. And I love that stuff too, but there's some people who have enough weight in their lives. They don't need any more darkness. That's where we come in and it's also something we can all watch together."

Astin has recently expressed his interest in reuniting with his former co-star, even throwing out a crossover pitch for the two shows ready to go.