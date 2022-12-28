So Help Me Todd's Marcia Gay Harden Took The Role Of Margaret Because Of Her Love Of Physical Comedy

Academy and Tony Award-winning actress Marcia Gay Harden is well-known for her work on stage and screen, and in 2022, she took on a different role as Margaret Wright – a well-versed defense attorney trying to help her son Todd, portrayed by Skyler Astin ("Pitch Perfect"), turn his life around in the new CBS show, "So Help Me Todd."

While our first real introduction of Margaret seems to be a harsh one — she's reminding Todd that he owes her almost $10,000, and stamping on his childhood dream of all things — we learn to feel empathy for her. During the same episode, her husband Gus Easton (Jeffrey Nordling) is assumed missing until Todd tracks him down on a flight and learns he's leaving Margaret and just didn't know how to tell her.

Despite that sadness, and Margaret having to cope with her failed marriage, "So Help Me Todd" is still a comedy at its core. How can it not be? Todd's the black sheep of the family and his perfect siblings, Allison (Madeleine Wise) and rarely seen Lawrence (Matthew Wilkas), make him the target of jokes and pranks. There's also the additional awkwardness of Todd's ex-girlfriend Susan (Inga Schlingmann) who not only works at Margaret's firm but is engaged to someone else.

With a career as illustrious as Harden's, there was a special motivation behind taking on the role of Todd's successful, determined, and hard-cracking mom.