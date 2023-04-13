Rumor Report: Is Netflix Trying To Get David Fincher To Make An American Squid Game?

In September 2021, Netflix and Hwang Dong-hyuk teamed up to release "Squid Game" to the public. The South Korean drama series sees middle and lower-class people compete in a series of challenges in hopes of collecting a life-changing sum of money. Of course, it's no mere walk in the park, with failure to win these games resulting in serious injury and death. A second season of the program is on the horizon, but the rumor mill claims that another "Squid Game" adaptation could be on the way — potentially with none other than David Fincher at the helm.

This rumor stems from Jeff Sneider, who wrote in an April 13, 2023 tweet, "HOT RUMOR: Netflix is courting DAVID FINCHER to produce and direct an American take on SQUID GAME. No idea whether he's engaging, but they want him to tackle this project BADLY, per multiple sources." He also discussed it on "The Hot Mic" podcast with John Rocha, noting that, at the very least, the American take on "Squid Game" is supposedly real. This comes after a previous rumor he shared that Netflix has its sights set on a new, massive project.

While there's no way to know for sure as of yet if this rumor about Netflix wanting Fincher involved in a "Squid Game" remake is indeed true, it's fair to say he'd be a great fit for the project.