The Ending Of Netflix's Bodies Explained: What Actually Happens To Iris Maplewood?

Once the detectives discover the truth, they realize that Mannix has essentially created a loop. No matter what they do, Elias will always detonate the bomb that destroys London, meaning he will always grow up to become Commander Mannix and travel back in time to trigger the tragic chain of events that transforms his younger self from a troubled teenager into a terrorist. It is a never-ending cycle — until our heroes discover a way out.

The biggest flaw in Mannix's plan, it turns out, is himself. At the end of "Bodies," Iris travels back to 1890, and with the help of Hillinghead, plants the seeds of doubt in Mannix's mind. Mannix's whole reason for doing this is because he was alone his entire childhood. Yet he endures it because knows he can look forward to the fulfilling life that awaits him in his future (even though it is technically in the past). However, thanks to Iris and Hillinghead, Mannix can no longer enjoy his happy future, because he knows it only exists due to him manipulating everyone around him to ensure the timeline happens exactly the way it is supposed to. His happiness is artificial.

Tormented by regret, he sends a message to his teenage self urging Elias to call off the bomb, insisting that it won't make him feel whole again, and Elias agrees to stop. As a result, the 2023 bombing never happens, creating an alternate timeline where none of these tragic events occurred. However, a twist in the final scene suggests that the timeline is not truly fixed.