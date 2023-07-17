The Best Netflix Original Series Of 2023 So Far
As more and more streaming services pop up every year with their ever-expanding libraries, the OG streamer Netflix has had no trouble staying relevant thanks to its top-notch, original programming. Still, it's becoming increasingly more difficult to keep up with all the new series constantly being released between all the leading streamers. If you're suffering from streaming fatigue — side effects include FOMO (fear of missing out) and pop culture ignorance — chances are, a few of Netflix's new releases have slipped under your radar. With tons of original series premiering every month, your soon-to-be new favorite series may be out there waiting for you to discover it.
If the first half of 2023 has taught us anything, it's that Netflix is at the top of its game with some of its most promising programming to date. Lucky for you, we've done the heavy lifting and compiled a list of all the best Netflix original series of 2023 so far.
Ginny & Georgia Season 2
"Ginny & Georgia" are a mother-daughter duo "like the 'Gilmore Girls' but with bigger boobs," except the Miller family has much darker secrets to hide, and they've had to learn the hard way that you can't outrun your past. Debuting on Netflix in February 2021, the dramedy series centers on single mother, Georgia (Brianne Howey), and her children, 15-year-old Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and 9-year-old Austin (Diesel La Torraca). The kids are used to being the new kids in town, but this time is different since it'll be a fresh start after the death of Georgia's husband and the kids' stepfather.
In 2023's Season 2, the Millers attempt to heal their strained family dynamics and worsening mental health as they continue to find their footing in Wellsbury, Massachusetts. The season is full of heart, teen angst, and just enough suspense to keep you hooked from beginning to end. If you're still rewatching "Gilmore Girls" to fill a void left behind by the show's conclusion, then it's time you caught up with this generation's family drama, "Ginny & Georgia."
- Starring: Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Diesel La Torraca
- Director: Various
- Runtime: 50–63 minutes
- Rating: TV-14
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 60%
The Night Agent
The TV adaptation of Matthew Quirk's 2019 novel "The Night Agent" proved to be a smash hit when it premiered in March of this year. Created by procedural action veteran Shawn Ryan, "The Night Agent" delves into the relentless journey of FBI Agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso), who finds himself entangled in a government conspiracy involving a high-level mole. Peter embarks on a dangerous mission to uncover the traitor while safeguarding former tech CEO Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan) from those responsible for the murder of her aunt and uncle. As the stakes escalate, Peter must navigate a treacherous landscape of deception and intrigue, determined to uphold justice and protect those around him.
The series made history as the third-most-viewed premiere for any Netflix original and became one of the fastest renewal decisions for the streaming service. Fans of "The Night Agent" can look forward to a bingable Season 2 in their future.
- Starring: Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Fola Evans-Akingbola
- Director: Various
- Runtime: 45–56 minutes
- Rating: TV-MA
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 75%
Black Mirror Season 6
The long-awaited sixth season of "Black Mirror" finally premiered in June 2023 with five horrifically dark and mind-bending episodes titled "Joan Is Awful," "Loch Henry," "Beyond the Sea," "Mazey Day," and "Demon 79."
The dystopian anthology series has come a long way since its early episodes on the British network Channel 4. When the series switched to Netflix for its third season, it was met with overwhelming critical acclaim for its eerily realistic portrayals of the dark side of our rapid technological advancements. In addition to its unsettling themes of technological dangers, consumerism, and surveillance, "Black Mirror" episodes are also known for their unpredictable twists.
In Season 6, "Black Mirror" maintains its essence while reinventing itself to keep up with the times. Each standalone story offers insight into our world from a cynical point of view, leaving viewers with lingering feelings of dread and uneasiness in the most enjoyable way possible.
- Starring: Annie Murphy, Zazie Beetz, Aaron Paul, etc.
- Director: Various
- Runtime: 40–89 minutes
- Rating: TV-MA
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 76%
Shadow and Bone Season 2
When the TV adaptation of the bestselling "Shadow and Bone" trilogy and the "Six of Crows" duology debuted on Netflix in 2021, it was met with general praise and favorable reviews from critics and audiences alike, garnering views from 55 million members in the series' first four weeks. With a fantastical premise revolving around the race to hunt down Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), a Grisha with a special gift that could save the universe, readers and TV buffs are now able to imagine what it'd be like to be the most desirable woman in the universe.
"Shadow and Bone" Season 2 premiered in March 2023 and adapted storylines from the novels "Siege and Storm" and "Ruin and Rising," as well as elements from "Crooked Kingdom." The intricate worldbuilding takes on new heights for the screen and leaves hardcore fans of the genre pleasantly satisfied. Lose yourself in a story filled with action, adventure, magic, and above all else, romance.
- Starring: Jessie Mei Li, Ben Barnes, Archie Renaux
- Director: Mairzee Almas, Laura Belsey, Karen Gaviola, Bola Ogun
- Runtime: 45–64 minutes
- Rating: TV-14
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 79%
XO, Kitty
Fans of Jenny Han's "To All the Boys" film series rejoice at Netflix's first-ever series to be spun off from a Netflix original film, "XO, Kitty." The romantic dramedy follows Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart) going on her own journey to find true love during her time away at South Korea's Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS).
In the words of Kitty herself, "This isn't all about a boy." It wouldn't be a well-rounded coming-of-age series about a teen's search for love without a heartwarming self-discovery plotline. "XO, Kitty" delivers on all fronts with its earnest authenticity and laughable awkward moments. Teens will find the story both inspiring and swoon-worthy, and adults watching alongside will be pleasantly surprised by the series' innate charm. "XO, Kitty" is an easy, satisfying watch that offers the same effect as eating a whole sleeve of Oreo cookies. Audiences can look forward to a second season.
- Starring: Anna Cathcart, Minyeong Choi, Gia Kim
- Director: Jennifer Arnold, Jeff Chan, Katina Medina Mora, Pamela Romanowsky
- Runtime: 25–34 minutes
- Rating: TV-14
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 82%
The Witcher Season 3 Volume 1
Before "The Witcher" became a highly-successful series on Netflix, the epic fantasy had already developed a die-hard fanbase from Andrzej Sapkowski's bestselling book series and video game adaptations. Starring Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, a magically enhanced monster hunter known as a witcher, "The Witcher" tells the story of Geralt and Ciri (Freya Allan) and their fight to keep her Elder Blood and powerful magic from falling into the wrong hands.
Season 3 is based on the second novel in the series "Time of Contempt" and will be released in two parts. Volume 1 premiered in June 2023, followed by Volume 2 in July 2023. The season impresses audiences by being just as action-packed and eye-catching as its first two while still managing to raise the stakes. This is the time for fans to say goodbye to Cavill's Geralt as Liam Hemsworth prepares to take over the role for the fourth season.
- Starring: Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra
- Director: Stephen Surjik, Gandja Monteiro, Loni Peristere
- Runtime: 47–67 minutes
- Rating: TV-MA
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%
The Diplomat
Netflix's new political drama "The Diplomat," created by Debora Cahn — writer for "Homeland" and "The West Wing" — premiered in April 2023 and effortlessly picked up a second season the following month. The series revolves around Kate Wyler, the recently appointed United States ambassador to the United Kingdom. She is responsible for resolving international crises and establishing important alliances while simultaneously navigating her failing marriage to fellow career diplomat Hal Wyler. "The Diplomat" is impressively timely and politically accurate, making for a binge-worthy experience that's been lacking since "Homeland's" conclusion. With the perfect balance of geopolitical thrills and sharp-witted romance, "The Diplomat's" target audience is sure to enjoy winding down to an episode with a glass of wine in hand. The only downside to the series is having to wait for the release of a promising Season 2.
- Starring: Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi
- Director: Andrew Bernstein, Simon Cellan Jones, Alex Graves, Liza Johnson
- Runtime: 43–56 minutes
- Rating: TV-MA
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%
Manifest Season 4 Part 2
After three seasons on NBC, the supernatural drama "Manifest" was canceled by the network, but once Netflix realized the show's potential and demand, the streaming service saved the series and renewed it for a fourth and final season. The season was released in two parts, one in November 2022 and the other in June 2023. The series focuses on a group of people who were on a missing commercial flight and were believed to be dead for more than five years. However, when they suddenly reappear, they must deal with the aftermath of their prolonged absence. As the series progressed, the stakes rose to new heights until its satisfying conclusion. Unlike similar shows like "Lost," "Manifest" manages to stay on course and answer the most important questions posed by the series. With the backbone of an intriguing premise, thought-provoking themes of grief and destiny, and intricate character development, "Manifest" proves to be an addictive mystery worth untangling.
- Starring: Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, J.R. Ramirez
- Director: Claire Fowler, Stacey Muhammad, Melissa Roxburgh, Bosede Williams
- Runtime: 41–61 minutes
- Rating: TV-14
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%
Sweet Tooth Season 2
The heartwrenching and empowering fantasy drama "Sweet Tooth" returned for its second season in April 2023 and, satisfyingly, was just as poignant and engaging as its last. Based on the comic book series by Jeff Lemire, the war between the Last Men and the animal army continues with a desperate search for a cure to the post-apocalyptic virus known as "the Sick."
Touching on timely themes such as a dystopian pandemic and the worsening cultural division, "Sweet Tooth" gives viewers something to think about while maintaining its signature fairytale feel. The series' ability to balance its dark reality with heartfelt, whimsical elements makes it the perfect show for young teens and adults alike, a quality that's become more difficult to find in today's TV landscape. Lucky for audiences, the series has been renewed for a third and final season.
- Starring: Nonso Anozie, Christian Convery, Adeel Akhtar
- Director: Toa Fraser, Robyn Grace, Carol Banker, Ciarán Foy
- Runtime: 37–59 minutes
- Rating: TV-14
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
The dearly beloved "Bridgerton" series premiered its first spinoff in May 2023 with the prequel limited series "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story." Consisting of six episodes, the historical drama follows Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence through dual timelines. Beginning in 1817, the Queen (Golda Rosheuvel) is desperate to create another royal heir after the death of her granddaughter. Flashback to 1761, and viewers get a closer look at young Queen Charlotte (India Ria Amarteifio) and King George's (Corey Mylchreest) romance.
With the combination of insightful storytelling, exceptional performances, and stunning costume and set designs, the series not only expands on the "Bridgerton" universe but immerses audiences even deeper into the world than they were before. The week of its premiere, "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" debuted at number one on Netflix's Global Top 10 and stayed there for three consecutive weeks. Without a doubt, "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" is one of those rare spinoffs that lives up to the quality of its flagship series.
- Starring: India Amarteifio, Adjoa Andoh, Michelle Fairley
- Director: Tom Verica
- Runtime: 53-60 minutes
- Rating: TV-MA
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%
You Season 4
Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is a romantic at heart with a serial killer soul, but regardless, Netflix viewers can't get enough of him in the psychological thriller "You." Releasing its fourth season in two parts in February and March of 2023, respectively, the series follows Joe to London after an overseas search for his love interest Marianne (Tati Gabrielle). Going by the alias Johnathan Moore, Joe is blackmailed for a murder he (for once) didn't commit and gets caught up in a whodunit mystery.
For a series known for shocking twists and turns, "You" Season 4 did not disappoint. However, critics and audiences are split down the middle, with a record high 95% critic score and slightly better than average 62% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. If you're able to suspend your disbelief enough to excuse getting away with multiple murders, then "You" might be the guilty pleasure series for you.
- Starring: Penn Badgley, Tati Gabrielle, Charlotte Ritchie
- Director: Various
- Runtime: 41–60 minutes
- Rating: TV-MA
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson Season 3
If you've yet to see an episode of the sketch comedy series "I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson," it's likely you've at least seen memes inspired by the series' sketches pop up on your social media feed. In Season 3, Robinson takes his absurd, surrealist comedy even further with standout sketches that include "Darmine Doggy Door's" nightmarish pig, "The Driving Crooner's" disturbed entrepreneur, and "Pay It Foward's" drive-through scam.
With recurring themes like office culture and individualistic self-importance, the series offers memorable moments and quotable lines that'll make you laugh through the cringe. Robinson is unafraid of tapping into the oddly bizarre and is unapologetically unhinged in his delivery. With episode runtimes shorter than 20 minutes, it's hard not to get addicted to the outrageous and over-the-top scenarios. If the sketch comedy format hasn't worked for you in the past, it might be time to give "I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson" a chance.
- Starring: Tim Robinson, Sam Richardson, Patti Harrison
- Director: Various
- Runtime: 16–18 minutes
- Rating: TV-MA
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%
Never Have I Ever Season 4
The coming-of-age dramedy "Never Have I Ever" concluded with its fourth and final season in June 2023, with high schooler Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) navigating her senior year full of teen romance, friendships, and college admissions. Throughout the series, Devi has been on a mission to improve her social status after a tough and socially awkward freshman year. The goal becomes arbitrary as Devi emotionally matures and realizes it's not the status that matters but rather the relationships you make along the way.
"Never Have I Ever" has been heavily praised for its endearing premise, charming set of characters, and meaningful authenticity of the Gen-Z experience. Additionally, the series' cultural representation offers valuable insight from perspectives severely lacking in the oversaturated genre. Although it was hard to say goodbye to Devi and her friends, the satisfying conclusion was enough to please viewers across the board, tying with its first season as the highest-rated installment on Rotten Tomatoes.
- Starring: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Darren Barnet
- Director: Various
- Runtime: 22–31 minutes
- Rating: TV-14
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%
Beef
What makes Lee Sung Jin's "Beef" one of the best Netflix original series of 2023 is its glaring reflection of the United States' current state of being: angry. Premiering in the spring of this year, the dark comedy tells the story of what happens when two seemingly polar opposite strangers let their rage get the best of them. Danny (Steven Yeun) and Amy's (Ali Wong) life situations couldn't be more different from each other. When they meet by chance in a road rage encounter, the two fall into a prolonged battle of vengeance that escalates throughout the series. Their disdain for one another fills an emotional void, and although the way they go about it is unhealthy and dangerous, Danny and Amy eventually reach a point of reconciliation and self-realization.
"Beef" has been met with overwhelming acclaim for its standout performances, emotional depth, and cultural commentary. Jampacked with empathy, the series delivers a whirlwind experience of suspense, anticipation, and existential dread.
- Starring: Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, Joseph Lee
- Director: Jake Schreier, Hikari, Lee Sung Jin
- Runtime: 30–39 minutes
- Rating: TV-MA
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%