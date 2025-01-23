12 Shows Like The Walking Dead You Need To Watch

Anyone who listens to "The Fall of Civilizations" podcast knows that the apocalypse has been with humanity from the beginning. Almost every corner of the Earth stands on the ground of a fallen civilization, many that once stood at the cutting edge of human development. Perhaps it's that impermanence that makes post-apocalyptic storytelling so captivating — the idea that we could lose it all in the blink of an eye is like staring into the abyss.

Or maybe it's some primal urge to strip away all of society's constructs and just live off our own self-determination. Shows like "The Walking Dead" might depict a hard life, but at least there's no smarmy middle manager pummeling you with microaggressions while lording over your desk with panopticon eyes. There's a simplicity to watching Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) build their relationship while taking down zombies and hunting for their own meals.

Whatever draws us to post-apocalyptic tales, binging shows like "The Walking Dead" can have a way of soothing our restless late state capitalist hearts. From eco-disasters to worldwide zombie pandemics, we just can't seem to get enough.