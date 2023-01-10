The Last Of Us Reviews Are All Saying The Same Thing

To fail to retell "The Last of Us," with a DualShock in hand or not, would be an impressive feat for all the wrong reasons. Thank the Fireflies that the show has done what few have dared to dream and remained faithful to the heart-pounding, white-knuckle ride we got in the first place, sitting at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of publication.

Empire gave it a perfect score of 5/5, praising it for accomplishing where others failed. "The live-action The Last Of Us is a superb example of how to make an adaptation work, how to retain the elements of what worked while having the confidence to explore bold new avenues, to expand the universe, to make a thing that stands on its own two feet," wrote John Nugent.

Seemingly deviating from the original story in certain areas, as some would expect to keep fans and the uninitiated on their toes, it's a journey that's made more satisfying by the two central performances at its core. In the game, Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker are the performers beneath the pixels of Ellie and Joel. Here, though, Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal are our live-action iterations of the young girl with a big secret and the father figure forced to protect her. By the sounds of things, they've done the characters just as much justice by respecting what came before while still making the roles their own.