The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Review - Rick & Michonne Shine In This Played-Out Apocalypse

"The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live" is the third spin-off of the original show since it ended. The other two were about rivals Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie's (Lauren Cohan) trip to rescue her son in New York City in "The Walking Dead: Dead City," and fan-favorite Daryl's (Norman Reedus) accidental trip to France in "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon." This is the first one, however, that involves two star-crossed lovers. They're a little older than the typical lovers of most stories, but Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) are connected in ways that transcend time and space — or at least most "Walking Dead" stories — even if it's mostly because neither of them have died so far.

That doesn't mean they've had a lot of screen time recently. Lincoln left "The Walking Dead" in Season 9, and Gurira followed him in Season 10, well before the main show's finale. Neither character was officially killed off, however — a big achievement for "The Walking Dead" — and while the two have been seen in brief cameos since, it was clear we'd have to wait beyond the main show for the two to come together again. What was initially going to be a movie for television and then a series of big-screen films has ultimately become this six-episode show (four episodes were made available for review). Hopefully, by the time the show has ended, we'll be left reassured about the durability of Rick and Michonne's love — but at the two-thirds mark, it's hard to say. After all, events continue to swirl around them that seem dangerous, either because both characters are too strong-willed or because they're too attached to each other.

While I can't reveal much, I can tell you that Rick is, in fact, in the hands of the Civic Republic Military (CRM) and he's not happy about it. In fact, he's tried to escape multiple times over the years, but the CRM won't let him go no matter what he does. Michonne, meanwhile, has recently found herself with a caravan of people in her debt. While she asks for a horse in return, she gets much more when several of the individuals decide to follow her instead of sticking with their group.