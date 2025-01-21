In 1977, director George Lucas unleashed the "Star Wars" franchise on the world with the film that would come to be known as "A New Hope," and popular culture has never been the same since. The franchise is one of the largest and most successful ever, with films, TV shows, video games, toys, and so much more. For years, artists and writers came together to create a widespread world of planets, cultures, characters, and everything that makes "Star Wars" such a memorable franchise. When Lucas sold "Star Wars" to Disney, everything changed.

Disney scrapped much of the Expanded Universe in favor of a tighter canon, leaving many powerful Force users in the dust. As a result, some of the most powerful beings in the galaxy far, far away are no longer part of "Star Wars" canon. While that's not great for the fans who enjoyed the books, comics, and games for decades, it does make it easier to identify which Force users are the strongest. Just looking at Disney's canon, there are some impressive characters with amazing capabilities.

Determining who's the most powerful Force user in "Star Wars" is somewhat subjective. While some may favor Anakin Skywalker over another Jedi or Sith, others may not. The ten Force users gathered here are undeniably powerful, and they've been ranked based on their abilities, exploits, and accomplishments, as seen throughout the material that makes up "Star Wars" canon. So, without further ado, here are the 10 most powerful Force users in "Star Wars," ranked.