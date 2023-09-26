Why Did George Lucas Sell Star Wars & How Does He Feel About It Now?

In 2012, the unthinkable occurred: George Lucas decided to sell Lucasfilm and the "Star Wars" franchise to the Walt Disney Company in a massive sale worth $4 billion. Naturally, many wondered why Lucas chose to sell his multimedia brainchild that launched him into the Hollywood stratosphere way back in 1977. As the director shared in "The Star Wars Archives. 1999-2005" by Paul Duncan, it all came down to time. "In 2012, I was 69... So the question was, am I going to keep doing this the rest of my life? Do I want to go through this again? Finally, I decided I'd rather raise my daughter and enjoy life for a while," he said of his decision.

Stepping away from the rigors of filmmaking and "Star Wars" universe expansion and upkeep in favor of spending time with family is as good a reason as any to hand Lucasfilm off to Disney. At the same time, one also has to wonder how he feels about the Disney acquisition in hindsight. While Lucas has admitted that selling Lucasfilm was very, very painful, he's largely supportive of its new direction. For instance, "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" writer Tony Gilroy recalled receiving praise from Lucas after the film released (via Deadline), and Lucas visited the sets of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" and "The Mandalorian" to see how things were going and offer praise and advice.

Still, just because Lucas ultimately sold "Star Wars" doesn't mean he didn't have further plans for it.