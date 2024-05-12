Star Wars: The Real Reason Samuel L. Jackson's Mace Windu Has A Purple Lightsaber

When "Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope" debuted, audiences were introduced to only two lightsaber colors — blue and red — with each lightsaber color having a true, symbolic meaning. By the time "Episode VI – Return of the Jedi" hit screens, franchise creator George Lucas threw viewers a curveball by introducing Luke's (Mark Hamill) green saber. Decades later, a rainbow of laser swords would manifest, with the prequel trilogy debuting Mace Windu's (Samuel L. Jackson) unique purple lightsaber. While fans might want to dissect the meaning behind the Jedi master's purple sword, the actor explains that the color was a personal preference.

While appearing on "The Graham Norton Show," Jackson revealed why his stoic Jedi sports such a unique-colored lightsaber. "We had this big arena fight scene with all these Jedi ... and I was like, 'Well, s***, I wanna be able to find myself in this big ol' scene,'" Jackson said, referring to the Battle of Geonosis sequence in "Attack of the Clones," the second film in the prequel trilogy. "I said to George, 'You think maybe I can get a purple lightsaber? ... I'm the second-baddest Jedi in the universe.'"

Lucas didn't immediately agree to Jackson's request, telling the actor that he'd think about it. When it came time for Jackson to reshoot his scenes, Lucas surprised the Mace Windu actor by showing him that his wish was granted. It turns out that the real meaning behind the purple lightsaber is that Jackson can get whatever he wants because he's just that cool.