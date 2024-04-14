The Real Reason George Lucas Killed Qui-Gon Jinn In Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

"Star Wars: Episode I" may have been a swing and a miss for many fans, but it has its fair share of iconic moments. Mysteriously titled "The Phantom Menace" (after its primary villain), the movie came out in 1999, resurrecting the "Star Wars" universe after a lengthy silence in the wake of 1983's "Return of the Jedi." The film backs up to tell the story of a young Anakin Skywalker's transformation into Darth Vader, and in the process, it introduces a cast of new characters, including Queen Amidala (Natalie Portman), Jar Jar Binks (Ahmed Best), and Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson). While most of these characters survive the first prequel installment, Neeson's character is a one-hit wonder who perishes in the film's final act — and it turns out that this wasn't random. George Lucas had a very specific reason for wanting to leave Qui-Gon behind.

In a 2019 interview posted on StarWars.com, Lucas and others looked back at "The Phantom Menace" two decades after its release. In his commentary, the famed sci-fi director has a thing or two to say about why he killed Qui-Gon and the importance of Darth Maul.

"I wanted to come up with an apprentice for the Emperor who was striking and tough," Lucas explained. "We hadn't seen a Sith Lord before, except for Vader, of course. I wanted to convey the idea that Jedi are all very powerful, but they're also vulnerable — which is why I wanted to kill Qui-Gon." Lucas provided further detail on the message the moment was supposed to send, adding, "That is to say, 'Hey, these guys aren't Superman.' These guys are people who are vulnerable, just like every other person."