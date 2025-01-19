15 Worst SNL Episodes Of All Time According To IMDb

"Saturday Night Live" has become an American institution in the decades since it premiered on NBC back in October 1975. Dozens of iconic episodes have aired over its five-decade run, and many former cast members have become big names in Hollywood thanks to their time on "SNL." It's been a springboard for some of the world's biggest and best comedians, but any series that's been around for as long as "SNL" has is bound to have some dud episodes, and the fact that the sketch show is written and put together in one week with a guest host means that there are always a lot of variables in play.

Most of the people who have guest hosted "SNL" have been famous actors, comedians, and/or musicians, but every so often the show will take a chance on an athlete or a particularly topical figure. Sometimes that risk pays off, but it's also been known to backfire big time. Many of the lowest-rated episodes on IMDb feature hosts that could be categorized as "miscellaneous." While the writing and cast performances of any given episode are crucial, it's often the guest host that sets the tone for the episode and serves as its most memorable element. These are the 15 worst "SNL" episodes of all time by IMDb rating.