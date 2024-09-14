The Real Reason Donald Trump Was Fired From The Apprentice

With former President Donald Trump officially out of the running as "The Apprentice" host, NBC turned to another celebrity to guide the game show. They picked movie star and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger, who hosted Season 15 of the show in 2017, which was met with poor ratings. The governator soon announced he wasn't interested in doing another season of the program, and it has subsequently lain fallow.

Ironically, Schwarzenegger's involvement in the series resulted in another controversy with Trump, as he blamed Trump's ongoing association with the show for its negative reception. "With Trump being involved in the show people have a bad taste and don't want to participate as a spectator or as a sponsor or in any other way support the show," Schwarzenegger told Empire Magazine. "Everyone I ran into came up to me and said 'I love the show ... but I turned it off because as soon as I read Trump's name I'm outta there!'" Since Schwarzenegger previously attributed the box office failure of "The Last Action Hero" to politics, he clearly saw the writing on the wall with "The Apprentice."

Trump fired back on his X, formerly known as Twitter, account, writing, "Arnold Schwarzenegger isn't voluntarily leaving the Apprentice, he was fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings, not by me. Sad end to great show." Schwarzenegger responded by tweeting back, "You should think about hiring a new joke writer and a fact checker." "The Apprentice" later surfaced to haunt Trump once more when an anecdote about a racial slur he uttered before some of the show's crew was repeated in a Slate article written by former producer Bill Pruitt.