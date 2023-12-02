14 Worst Guest Hosts In Saturday Night Live History, Ranked
"Saturday Night Live" first hit the airwaves in 1975 and a plethora of people have hosted it. In nearly every one of its 950+ episodes, a guest comes in at the beginning of the week, works throughout the week to prepare for Saturday night, and then knocks out a live 90-minute broadcast. It's a formula that's worked for years, and it's not likely to change anytime soon.
Many guest hosts are comics, which certainly helps. Still, you don't have to be funny to host "SNL." Comedy often requires expert timing, which some people lack; so arguably, "SNL" plays with fire whenever a politician, athlete, or dramatic actor takes over hosting duties. Many guest hosts deliver surprisingly good monologues followed by hilarious skits, but not all of them.
Some people stroll onto the stage at Studio 8H and are unwatchable. Whether they cannot tell a joke, get their timing right, or they're simply not funny, many guest "SNL" hosts utterly bomb on stage. Fortunately, this kind of epic fail doesn't happen often, but it's difficult to forget when it does. Most of these guest hosts excelled in their own professions, but hosting "SNL" should probably be left off their resumes.
14. Louise Lasser: July 24, 1976
The inaugural season of "Saturday Night Live" came to a close in the summer of '76, and Louise Lasser came on board to host the year's penultimate episode. At the time, Lasser's inclusion came from her exceptional work in "Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman," but her personal life wasn't as successful. Earlier in the year, Lasser earned herself a six-month probation for possession of cocaine.
Lasser stepped back from as many sketches as possible, preferring not to work with the cast. She only appeared with Chevy Chase and a dog. Lasser's monologue covered the crumbling nature of her personal life and ended with her running off-stage to her dressing room; however, what appeared to be an embarrassing public meltdown was apparently all part of the show.
When the episode came to a close, Lasser sat onstage, revealing all the problems keeping her up at night. It came off as an impromptu therapy session, with the audience functioning as a mute analyst rather than a proper summation of the episode. Years later, Lasser told The Toast she wasn't banned, as her Wikipedia article says, and producer Lorne Michaels invited her back a couple of weeks later, though she didn't accept the invitation.
13. Martin Lawrence: February 19, 1994
On paper, Martin Lawrence was the perfect person to host "Saturday Night Live." In the early 1990s, he had one of the most popular sitcoms on television, he was a sensational comic, and America loved him. Having him host the show was a no-brainer for Lorne Michaels but bringing him on came at a cost. Michaels has a strict rule nobody is allowed to break, whether they're a guest host or one of the cast members: no improv.
Michaels believes improv upends the show's flow, and he's not a fan. Unfortunately, Lawrence either didn't get the memo or didn't follow the rule because when it came time for his monologue, he went off-script. Lawrence didn't just ad-lib or insert a bit of improv; he dumped the scripted content and launched into a stand-up routine that crossed the line of what's allowed on broadcast television.
NBC scrubbed Lawrence's monologue almost entirely from existence, removing large parts while eventually releasing others. Of course, a transcript exists, so you can read what he said instead of hearing an apology and explanation from the network. Lawrence earned a lifetime ban from "SNL" after hundreds of complaints came in from viewers and sponsors of the show.
12. Adrien Brody: May 10, 2003
In 2003, Adrien Brody earned an Academy Award for best actor for his work in "The Pianist" the year prior. This made him incredibly popular, earning Brody an invite to host "Saturday Night Live." This was Brody's first chance to work on live television, and he blew it in such a spectacularly inappropriate way that he earned a lifetime ban from returning. Unfortunately, he broke Lorne Michaels' cardinal rule against improv and went off-script.
Brody walked onto the stage wearing a dreadlock wig, speaking in a Jamaican accent — a really bad Jamaican accent. He proceeded to explain that reggae artist Sean Paul would perform, saying, "Ya, ya, ya, ya, you know, man. We got original rude boy Sean Paul here." This did not elicit the reaction Brody was looking for from the audience, which was shocked into silence. Unfortunately, this didn't convince him to stop.
He continued in his racist impression of Jamaican people and dug his "SNL" grave deeper as he went. Brody told HuffPost he wasn't aware of any ban, and rumors suggest he never went off-script, having performed the same way in rehearsal. Regardless, Brody wasn't well received and hasn't returned to "SNL" in the years since.
11. Lindsay Lohan: March 3, 2012
Lindsay Lohan stormed onto the scene in the 1990s, earning praise and attention for her work in "The Parent Trap," "Freaky Friday," and "Mean Girls." Her popularity earned invites to host "Saturday Night Live" four times in 2004, 2005, 2006, and 2012. Unfortunately, her final hosting gig is a far cry from her earlier work. Unlike her prior episodes, Lohan's 2012 appearance came at a personally turbulent time.
Lohan had a very public career and lifestyle demise beginning in 2007 that centered around a hard-partying lifestyle of drugs, alcohol, and related legal problems. Lohan's been more stable in recent years, but she wasn't there yet in 2012, and it came through in her performance. Lohan poked fun at herself in her monologue, going so far as to thank the folks at "SNL" for trusting her with hosting ... but it seemed as if they actually didn't because she was given few sketches compared to her earlier appearances.
Overall, the show wasn't terrible, but there was an almost palpable tension whenever Lohan appeared on screen, which wasn't often. While she was on the road to recovery, Lohan wasn't ready to host. Thankfully, John Hamm was on hand to provide support while inarguably carrying the episode and its hosting duties.
10. Andrew Dice Clay: May 12, 1990
Through much of the 1980s and well into the '90s, Andrew Dice Clay was at the height of his career. You don't hear about Clay much anymore, but in 1990, he made headlines. Of course, choosing him to host "Saturday Night Live" was a controversial decision for Lorne Michaels because, to put it bluntly, Clay's comedy isn't for everyone. The Diceman dons a persona that was offensive in the '90s and doesn't hold up today.
Clay's penchant for profanity pushed the network to add a five-to-seven-second delay to the broadcast, which was largely unnecessary. Clay stayed on script through most of his hosting duties, but as soon as he appeared for the monologue, several activists heckled him, yelling, "Racist, sexist, anti-gay Clay, go away!" Security led them out, and the show went on.
Clay's performance earned "SNL" its highest ratings of the year. That's unsurprising given the controversial host.
9. Paris Hilton: February 5, 2005
In the early 2000s, Paris Hilton became a tabloid fixture who was famous for being famous. There was a sex tape that gained attention, and from 2003 to 2007, Hilton starred in "The Simple Life" which earned her an invite to host "Saturday Night Live" in 2005. At the time, Hilton's celebrity status was at its height, but her on-camera skills were still in development and it's clear she wasn't the best choice to host "SNL."
Hilton's performance wasn't up to par for the job, and the episode suffers from her inclusion. More than anything, Hilton's inability to take a joke and be the least bit self-deprecating made her performance dull. In an interview with Howard Stern, Tina Fey described Hilton as a "piece of s***." Fey also told Stern, "The people at 'SNL' were like, 'Maybe she'll be fun, maybe she won't take herself so seriously.' She takes herself so seriously!"
She continued to call Hilton "unbelievably dumb and so proud of how dumb she is" (via Business Insider). Fey eventually walked back her comments a bit during an interview with Playboy, noting she wasn't proud of what she said. Still, she called Hilton "A terrible role model and a terrible young woman" who should be ignored (via Access).
8. Nancy Kerrigan: March 12, 1994
In January 1994, Olympian Nancy Kerrigan suffered an assault brought about by her rival, Tonya Harding. The incident quickly became tabloid gold, and Kerrigan went from being a notable athlete to the subject of a massive controversy. It didn't take long for offers to come rolling in, including a gig to host "Saturday Night Live" in March 1994.
Kerrigan was a spectacular athlete on the ice, but like many athletes whose career focuses solely on their chosen sport, she wasn't ready to host something as big as "SNL." Despite her ice-skating prowess, Kerrigan came to "SNL" because of the controversy, so the writers used the incident as fuel for gags during most of her time in front of the cameras.
Essentially, Kerrigan had to endure reliving what was likely the worst moment in her life in front of a live studio audience and the world, and it did not go over well. Kerrigan was visibly uncomfortable throughout her skits, and the audience felt it. To her credit, Kerrigan gave it her best, opening the show with a monologue that directly addressed the controversy. Still, despite her attempts at humor, it's all a bit awkward.
7. Michael Phelps: September 13, 2008
"Saturday Night Live" invites Olympic athletes to host every so often, and while some do well, others fall flat. Michael Phelps is an example of the latter, and while he's incredible in the water, his hosting gig amounted to a fish flopping around on land. Phelps earned an invite to host after he won eight gold medals at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and consequently became one of the most in-demand athletes of his generation.
Phelps' hard work ethic in his professional life didn't translate well into live comedy television. Some people simply aren't cut out for live comedy, and Phelps is one of them. Throughout his episode, Phelps flubbed his lines, missed cues, proved his inexperience with comedic timing, and looked overwhelmingly uncomfortable.
Phelps' performance was largely forgettable, and while he didn't do well, the episode isn't the worst churned out at Studio 8H. Still, he did so poorly that he lost out on a feature film role. Phelps was Producer Jerry Weintraub's first choice to play the lead in "The Legend of Tarzan," a role that ultimately went to Alexander Skarsgård. Weintraub watched two minutes of Phelps on "SNL" and changed his mind.
6. Justin Bieber: February 9, 2013
"Saturday Night Live" features musical artists, and occasionally musicians will double-dip as the musical act and host, so it didn't surprise anyone when Justin Bieber scored a hosting gig. Bieber was previously the musical guest in 2010, but his hosting in 2013 suggested he's best left to his element — he did so poorly that Bill Hader and Jay Pharoah agreed he was the worst host they worked with on the show.
During an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live," Hader said Bieber was in a bad place at the time and was exhausted during his appearance. Hader also said in "Live From New York: An Uncensored History Of Saturday Night Live" that he didn't like working with Bieber, and in a 2013 interview, he said Bieber's entourage of 20+ people inconvenienced everyone working on the show.
Bieber's massive entourage may have contributed to a lack of preparation on the singer's part. He missed many of his marks and occasionally flexed or winked at the audience. Ultimately, Bieber's diva-like behavior made him an unappealing host, and every time he acted in a sketch, he dragged it down into unfunny territory.
5. Tom Green: November 18, 2000
Tom Green has a relatively unique comic styling that works for him. In 2000, Green was everywhere, and his popularity ensured an invite from "Saturday Night Live" came his way. Green has plenty of fans, but his schtick repels as many as it entertains, and while that worked for him on MTV, it didn't translate well to "SNL." While hosts must use their skills in their performances, it's necessary to adapt to the audience, but Green didn't even try.
Instead, Green launched into the kind of full-blown Tom Green experience that made him famous. Fans of "The Tom Green Show" probably loved his performance, but most dedicated "SNL" fans didn't seem to. Ultimately, this comes down to taste — if you like Green, you're on his side, while those who don't like him ... well, you get the idea.
The thing about Green's performance is that while he has his fans, his type of comedy didn't mix well with the "SNL" format. The cast even appeared uncomfortable working with him at times. Years later, Green spoke on The Daily Beast's "The Last Laugh" podcast, expressing regret for taking some big swings during his episode.
4. Frank Zappa: October 21, 1978
"Saturday Night Live" was still finding its style and place in late-night television for the first few seasons, and while it was popular, it had a way to go in solidifying its place in TV history. As a result, it took some time to nail down the right type of host for the program, resulting in some experimentation that resulted in people like Frank Zappa hosting the show. Zappa was a nonconformist who embraced improvisation.
Zappa was largely dismissive of the Not Ready for Prime Time Players and didn't embrace the show's professional style. Granted, Michaels was all about edgy performances, which is probably why he booked Zappa in the first place, but the risk didn't pay off. Zappa didn't seem to take the gig seriously and spent much of his time making faces at the camera and ad-libbing his lines.
Zappa launched into a diatribe about how artificial the "SNL" production was and broke the fourth wall repeatedly, often commenting about the cue cards. Worst of all, Zappa wasn't even remotely funny. Michaels was furious and banned Zappa from returning to the show, but in hindsight, he probably realized that he got what he paid for, and Zappa was very much himself when he hosted "SNL."
3. Milton Berle: April 14, 1979
It's not uncommon for guest hosts to clash with Lorne Michaels; many who do receive a ban, even if it's unofficial. Regardless, few people upset the producer as much as Milton Berle, who hosted the show in the spring of 1979. Berle was already a legend in '79, so his inclusion in the show wasn't surprising, and in retrospect, neither was his performance.
Berle clashed with the cast and writers behind the scenes during the week leading up to the broadcast. When he didn't get his sketches approved, he opted to do them anyway. Berle took over the broadcast, went off script, and derailed the entire program. This was something Michaels couldn't abide, and he famously hated working with Berle.
"He treated me like I was a child," Michaels said, remembering Berle in a 2014 interview with New York Magazine. "He said, 'Don't worry, the standing ovation is all set.' The host has 10 seats, and suddenly, he starts singing, and 10 people in the balcony stand up. No one else is standing up. It was just bizarre."
2. Steven Seagal: April 20, 1991
In the 1980s and '90s, Steven Seagal dominated action movies, which earned him a hosting gig on "Saturday Night Live." While some people stroll onto the set at "SNL" and find their comedic chops with the help of the cast, Seagal wasn't one of them. Seagal wasn't merely bad at comedy — the man didn't have a humorous bone in his body.
That's something you cannot bring onto the set of "SNL," and his episode is easily one of the worst of the entire series. On top of being unfunny, Seagal alienated himself from the cast, treated everyone like garbage, and tanked every sketch he participated in. The episode was so awful that NBC worked hard to ensure nobody ever saw it, so you won't find it streaming anywhere, and clips are few and far between.
When Nicolas Cage hosted an episode years later, he set up a bit where Michaels blurted out that Seagal was the worst host in "SNL" history. That was part of a scripted bit, and despite Internet rumors, Michaels doesn't objectively consider Seagal to be the worst, telling New York Magazine, "I think the Steven Seagal show was just a really hard week." Regardless, Seagal was blessedly never welcomed back.
1. Donald Trump: November 7, 2015
Donald Trump was just about everywhere in the lead-up to the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Like a handful of politicians before and since, Trump appeared on everyone's favorite late-night sketch comedy show, but it didn't go over as well as it did when he hosted in 2004. Part of the problem came before he stepped onto the stage, as NBC fielded numerous complaints and protests given Trump's controversial statements about women and immigrants.
Despite this, NBC stayed the course, and Trump hosted "Saturday Night Live." What followed was some of the only known examples of Trump embracing self-deprecating humor. The majority of his sketches focused on his campaign promises and use of Twitter. Most of the jokes were pretty cheesy, and Trump's terrible comedic timing and low energy undermined whatever attempts he made to be funny.
On top of being unfunny, everyone who shared the stage with him appeared to hate their involvement, and they looked miserable. Trump made things difficult leading up to the broadcast, telling Fox News' Bill O'Reilly he vetoed any sketch idea he felt would play badly with Iowa primary voters. Ultimately, having Trump host "SNL" had negative implications and led to accusations of pandering.