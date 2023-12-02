14 Worst Guest Hosts In Saturday Night Live History, Ranked

"Saturday Night Live" first hit the airwaves in 1975 and a plethora of people have hosted it. In nearly every one of its 950+ episodes, a guest comes in at the beginning of the week, works throughout the week to prepare for Saturday night, and then knocks out a live 90-minute broadcast. It's a formula that's worked for years, and it's not likely to change anytime soon.

Many guest hosts are comics, which certainly helps. Still, you don't have to be funny to host "SNL." Comedy often requires expert timing, which some people lack; so arguably, "SNL" plays with fire whenever a politician, athlete, or dramatic actor takes over hosting duties. Many guest hosts deliver surprisingly good monologues followed by hilarious skits, but not all of them.

Some people stroll onto the stage at Studio 8H and are unwatchable. Whether they cannot tell a joke, get their timing right, or they're simply not funny, many guest "SNL" hosts utterly bomb on stage. Fortunately, this kind of epic fail doesn't happen often, but it's difficult to forget when it does. Most of these guest hosts excelled in their own professions, but hosting "SNL" should probably be left off their resumes.