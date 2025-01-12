The 11 Cringiest SNL Sketches Of All-Time

Every "Saturday Night Live" episode has clunker sketches. 90 minutes of live televised comedy will inevitably produce some segments that miss the mark or just come off as strained. Considering the show's 50 years of pop culture longevity, there's a whole treasure trove of misfired sketches beyond just the episodes anchored by the worst guest hosts in "Saturday Night Live" history. Even considering that stark truth, however, there are some truly egregious, cringe-inducing sketches scattered throughout the history of "Saturday Night Live" on NBC.

These aren't just unfunny or uncomfortable sketches. They're a few minutes of comedy that feel like they stretch on for eternity. The only way to endure such monstrosities is to hang on and pray it will all be over soon. Every "Saturday Night Live" season, from the worst to the best, has these kinds of sketches, but a number of specific ones over the last 50 years stand out as the most cringe-inducing. Some were due to a terrible host who had no business anchoring a comedy program. while others are the result of instantly outdated and uncomfortable material. Still others fell prey to recurring comedic approaches to gender or sexuality that plague the writing of "SNL" to this very day.

This show has had countless high points in its lenghty existence, including all the laughs crafted by the best first-time hosts of "Saturday Night Live." On the other hand, these 11 nadirs in cringe-inducing comedy reflect the lowest of the steep valleys that "Saturday Night Live" can sometimes find itself in.