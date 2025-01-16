What Sonic The Hedgehog Looks Like Without Special Effects

If you were to tell a "Sonic the Hedgehog" fan in 2019 that they'd be lining up to see the franchise's highly anticipated third film in theaters, they probably wouldn't believe you. The live-action video game adaptations got off to a rough start when the first trailer revealed a design for Sonic that, to put it gently, disappointed longtime fans. In a surprising move, director Jeff Fowler announced the film would be delayed three months to retool it, with Sonic's new design receiving praise, for better or worse.

Thankfully, the film franchise had a lot more riding on it than the CGI portrayal of its main character. The casting of Jim Carrey as Sonic's nemesis Dr. Robotnik seems to have saved the comedy actor's career from retirement, while the voice cast for familiar "Sonic the Hedgehog" figures includes Ben Schwartz as the blue blur himself, Idris Elba as a fully committed Knuckles the Echidna, and even Keanu Reeves as the newest film's antagonist, Shadow the Hedgehog.

Nevertheless, it takes a village of VFX professionals to make fans of Sonic see their childhood favorite become a live-action figure on the big screen. Many movie fans already know what films like "Deadpool & Wolverine" look like without special effects, but for a franchise like this, it can be harder to imagine how anthropomorphic, computer-generated heroes are brought to life.