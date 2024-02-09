Why The Villain From The Knuckles Series Looks So Familiar

Jim Carrey may be coming out of retirement for "Sonic the Hedgehog 3," but he won't be playing Dr. Robotnik in the "Knuckles" spin-off series, leaving a villain-shaped hole for someone else to fill. Fortunately, the Paramount+ show has found a fantastic actor to fill the void: Rory McCann.

"Game of Thrones" fans know McCann from his tenure as Sandor Clegane, aka the Hound, though you might not recognize him in the "Knuckles" trailer. That burn makeup and unkempt mane leave a specific kind of impression. The actor's new, bearded baddie is known only as "The Buyer" right now, but the preview provides a few clues to the character's identity. It's suggested that he worked with Dr. Robotnik, and he appears to be constructing similar machines. He plans to steal Knuckles' unique power for devious new inventions.

Of course, it's possible that you recognized McCann in the "Knuckles" trailer despite never watching "Game of Thrones." He's done much more than play everyone's favorite antihero in the Westeros. Here's why the villain from the "Knuckles" series looks so familiar.