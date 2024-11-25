What Deadpool And Wolverine Looks Like Without Special Effects

Each entry in the "Deadpool" series has one-upped the previous film in terms of production value. Where the first "Deadpool" movie got made as a scrappy, mid-sized action flick that worked wonders with a relatively modest $58 million budget, the second one upped the ante with a $110 million price tag and bigger, busier, more star-studded and cameo-filled action sequences.

Then in 2024, we had "Deadpool & Wolverine," which ushered the Merc into the MCU with due pomp and circumstance — and, by pomp and circumstance, we mean a staggering $200 million production budget. It would have been an event film just from putting Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan (Hugh Jackman) together, but, on a visual level, "Deadpool & Wolverine" also looks absolutely massive, with some of the finest, most complex CGI work in the franchise so far. To give you an idea of just how much work went into bringing this movie to screen, here are a few glimpses at what "Deadpool & Wolverine" looks like without special effects.