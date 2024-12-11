The Brutally Honest Reason Jim Carrey Came Out Of Retirement For Sonic 3

Did Jim Carrey have a deep reason for coming out of retirement to appear in "Sonic 3?" No. But it's definitely relatable! The star talked about what brought him back to filmmaking during an interview in London on December 10. When asked why he was returning to the franchise, he started off by saying, "I came back to this universe because, first of all, I get to play a genius — uh, which is a bit of a stretch." He then followed up with a much more honest reason for his surprise return, confessing: "It's just, uh, I bought a lot of stuff and I need the money, frankly."

But let's rewind — why is anyone surprised that Carrey's back to play Dr. Robotnik? It's mostly because of an Access Hollywood interview he did around the release of "Sonic 2." After admitting that he was retiring from acting, the interviewer was visibly surprised — and also a bit reluctant to believe him. Carrey then offered one condition for returning that has everyone wondering about the "Sonic 3" script: "If the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink, that says to me that it's going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road. But I'm taking a break."

The key phrase to consider there would seem to be "taking a break." For someone like Carrey who has always messed with interviewers, this is a pretty clear admission that he wasn't actually planning on disappearing forever — just long enough to enjoy some time off before his bank account started to dip below his comfort zone.