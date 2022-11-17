Freddie Prinze Jr. Has Been Waiting 20 Years To Play A Latino Role In Christmas With You

In "Christmas With You," Freddie Prinze Jr. portrays Miguel, a music teacher and single father with a Latino background. As the actor said on The Talk, he was deeply appreciative of the chance to play a character with a similar cultural identity to his own. "I love my culture," he said. "So it was something important to me and I got the opportunity to show off. Like I've been saying, I've been waiting 20-plus years to do it."

As Prinze Jr. told Entertainment Tonight, he has technically played Latino characters before, but those roles didn't meaningfully address it in any way. "I don't get to play Latinos very often in this business unless I create and write the show," he said. "Otherwise, it's always an after-the-fact studio thing, where the character's name is Mike Smith and [then] they cast me it's Mike Ramirez, and all of a sudden, they're like, 'Look, we hired diverse people.' And it's an afterthought, so I don't count any of those."

Specifically playing a Latino father was also an important factor to Prinze Jr. The actor's father Freddie Prinze Sr. died by suicide in 1977, before Prinze Jr. had even celebrated his first birthday. "This [project] also offers an opportunity to be a Latino father," he explained to The Hollywood Reporter. "Growing up without one, it was an opportunity to show what I always wanted, what I wished for and what I fantasized about."