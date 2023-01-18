Freddie Prinze Jr. Defends Wife Sarah Michelle Gellar Over Buffy The Vampire Slayer Drama

When The Hollywood Reporter profiled "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star Sarah Michelle Gellar in anticipation of her new series "Wolf Pack," it didn't take long for questions to inevitably turn to the increasingly complicated legacy that both fans and the stars have with the beloved horror-drama series. As part of the profile, Freddie Prinze Jr. weighed in on what Gellar had to deal with in terms of her time on the series, saying bluntly, "She had to deal with a lot of bulls*** on that show for all seven years it was on."

Prinze Jr. went on to add, "The stuff they pressed upon her, without any credit or real salary, while she was often the only one doing a 15-hour day ... Yet she was still able to get the message of that character out every single week and do it with pride and do it professionally."

While Gellar has said that she won't fully tell her "Buffy" story, it would seem that her husband is still very upset about what she had to put up with on the series that helped to make her a star. She expressed that she is proud of the accomplishments of her and her co-stars but she has also declared, understandably, that she doesn't want her name to be associated with Joss Whedon for the rest of her life.