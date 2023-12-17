Why Star Wars' Freddie Prinze Jr. Refuses To Return: 'Our Goal Was To Make You Cry'

Thanks to Disney+ series like "The Mandalorian" and "Ahsoka," several "Star Wars" characters who originated in animation have jumped into the realm of live-action. It's likely got fans thinking who else could make the leap into a new medium, and there are probably plenty of folks who would love to see Kanan Jarrus, who was voiced by Freddie Prinze Jr. in "Star Wars Rebels," factor into new Star Wars stories, but the actor sounds done with the role.

Sadly, Kanan died in "Star Wars Rebels" Season 4, sacrificing his life to save his friends. He's mentioned in "Ahsoka," but with Star Wars, there's always a way for someone to come back, either as a Force Ghost or perhaps as part of a story set prior to the events of "Rebels." But if Kanan returns, Prinze Jr. wouldn't want to play him, as he explained to ComicBook.com, "Kanan's story — at least for me — is done, I thought it ended beautifully. People cried, I was very happy for that. I don't mean that like a jerk: our goal was to make you cry."

Kanan may be gone, but his legacy isn't forgotten. He's referenced in "Ahsoka," and viewers even got to meet a live-action version of his son, Jacen Syndulla (Evan Whitten). And with one of the most tragic deaths in all of Star Wars, bringing him back or undoing his death in any way, in the same vein as Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), may feel cheap.