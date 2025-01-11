Who Is Zoom? The Flash Villain Explained

There are few heroes in the DC Comics canon more notable than the Flash. Not only is the Flash the Fastest Man Alive, but different versions of the character — such as Wally West, who DC has confirmed to be the fastest — have served as core members of the Justice Society of America, the Justice League of America, and the Teen Titans. The Flash has been around in some form or another since the 1940s, and has continued to make a massive impact on superheroes at large. But for every great Flash, there comes a stellar band of foes who make the Scarlet Speedster's life a living hell. While the Rogues are perhaps the most interesting of Flash adversaries, there's one enemy who always lurks in the hero's shadow, relentlessly scheming to hurt him more profoundly than any other villain could: Zoom.

Clad in a yellow-suited reversal of the Flash's standard uniform, there is no villain as personal to the Flash as Zoom. No matter which Flash we're talking about, there is always a reverse counterpart waiting to strike. But who is Zoom? Well, his real name is Hunter Zolomon, a profiler for the Keystone Police Department who first appeared in 2001's "The Flash: Secret Files & Origins" #3 before taking up his villainous mantle a few years later. If that doesn't sound right to you, you may be remembering another Zoom from the Flash's (often confusing) comic book history, but don't worry, we'll get there. It turns out that there's more than one reverse speedster in the DC Universe. Despite that, Zoom is a character who stands all on his own.