DC Just Confirmed The Fastest Flash
Contains spoilers for "Action Comics" #1017 (by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Rafa Sandoval, Matt Herms, and Dave Sharpe)
Lois Lane's sharp remark in "Action Comics" #1017 seemingly confirms which version of the Flash, Barry Allen or Wally West, is the faster speedster in the DC Universe. The editor-in-chief of the Daily Planet just compared the two lightning-quick heroes, referring to Wally as the Fastest Man Alive.
The question of who is the fastest Flash in the pages of DC Comics has been debated for some time. However, while Barry came first and is the most popular hero to take on the mantle of the Scarlet Speedster, Wally is considered the faster of the two. Barry teaching Wally everything he needs to know about being The Flash from a younger age than when he was when he first became a hero gave the younger Flash an advantage when it came to learning how his powers work. Wally's connection to the Speed Force has long been stronger than Barry's, and he eventually surpassed him in speed. Wally has even unlocked the incredible ability to run beyond the Speed Force itself — something Barry has yet to do — leading him on a new journey to learn what his powers are truly capable of.
Lois and Superman seem very aware of who the fastest speedster in history is, and the answer is Wally.
Lois Lane's comments reveal the truth
In "Action Comics" #1017 from DC Comics, the issue opens with Superman talking to a construction worker for Steelworks, with the Man of Steel offering sage advice on how to deal with his troubled son. However, after telling him the best way to handle the difficult situation of his son stealing money from his mother's purse, Superman hears Lois calling out for him from afar. She tells him she needs him back quickly, adding, "Maybe not Wally quick, but like ... Barry quick." Superman bids the construction worker farewell and heads to aid Lois at the Daily Planet.
The joke about Superman needing to go Barry Allen quick, but not so fast that he goes Wally West quick reveals how Lois and Superman both consider Wally the faster speedster, which he is. Considering how Superman has worked extensively with both speedsters and Lois' own extensive knowledge of superheroes, they are correct in making and reacting to the comment. Superman understands Lois means not to go too fast like Wally, hinting that it's not an emergency that needs him to fly back recklessly at top speed. When Clark Kent reaches his wife, she tells him an alien in disguise from Blue Earth wants to do a one-on-one interview and that he's the only person they are willing to talk with. It's safe to assume that if Lois or anyone else were in danger, he would have shown off what his Wally speed would look like.
The Flash is going through his own troubles at DC Comics
Wally West has worked diligently to unlock more secrets of the Speed Force and maximize them to his advantage. In his new ongoing series from Si Spurrier, Mike Deodato Jr., Trush Mulvihill, and Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, the hero is working with one of the most intelligent people alive in the DC Universe, Michael Holt (aka Mister Terrific), to learn more about the Speed Force and how the cosmic energy field is starting to cause unpredictable and dangerous events in the real world. The Speed Force has caused Wally hallucinations and fluctuations, with neither genius-level hero being able to figure out precisely what the cause is beyond the usual "spooky Speed Force stuff." The issue also teases a new villain, The Uncoiled, being responsible for new anomalies.
Ultimately, Wally's willingness to learn more to advance his powers and understanding of the Speed Force makes him the fastest hero in the DC Universe. That's no shot at Barry Allen, who remains one of the speediest individuals out there. However, when it comes to being the Fastest Man Alive, only one person holds the title, and it's Wally. And his fellow heroes, Superman and Lois Lane included, know it.
Readers can see Superman and Lois' comment on Wally and Barry's speed in "Action Comics #1017" from DC Comics, which is now in comic book stores and online retailers. Wally's adventures as The Flash start anew in "The Flash" #1, which is also now available!