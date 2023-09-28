DC Just Confirmed The Fastest Flash

Contains spoilers for "Action Comics" #1017 (by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Rafa Sandoval, Matt Herms, and Dave Sharpe)

Lois Lane's sharp remark in "Action Comics" #1017 seemingly confirms which version of the Flash, Barry Allen or Wally West, is the faster speedster in the DC Universe. The editor-in-chief of the Daily Planet just compared the two lightning-quick heroes, referring to Wally as the Fastest Man Alive.

The question of who is the fastest Flash in the pages of DC Comics has been debated for some time. However, while Barry came first and is the most popular hero to take on the mantle of the Scarlet Speedster, Wally is considered the faster of the two. Barry teaching Wally everything he needs to know about being The Flash from a younger age than when he was when he first became a hero gave the younger Flash an advantage when it came to learning how his powers work. Wally's connection to the Speed Force has long been stronger than Barry's, and he eventually surpassed him in speed. Wally has even unlocked the incredible ability to run beyond the Speed Force itself — something Barry has yet to do — leading him on a new journey to learn what his powers are truly capable of.

Lois and Superman seem very aware of who the fastest speedster in history is, and the answer is Wally.